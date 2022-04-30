Watch: Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña sit down with their teams to pick TUF contestants

On the road to Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña's rematch, fans will get a chance to watch both female fighters compete against one another as team captains in the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter.

ESPN MMA posted a sneak peek video of the upcoming season of UFC's staple reality show. In the clip, we see both Nunes and Peña sit down with their respected teams as they assess all of the contestants ahead of picking teams.

Watch TUF 30 Sneak Peek: Julianna Peña & Amanda Nunes discuss this season's combatants in the video below:

During the first half of the video, we see ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ and her team members showing interest is experienced fighters, who do not necessarily have an unblemished record.

Juliana Peña also said that her role as coach on The Ultimate Fighter is a realization of her dream:

“This is the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter. It is the biggest and baddest season that they have had. And for me being a coach on The Ultimate Fighter is a dream come true.”

Later, the video switched to Amanda Nunes and her team.

Unlike the opposite camp, they’re looking for contestants who are undefeated or have an impressive record. Mohammad Usman, brother of current UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, caught their eye.

The Ultimate Fighter 30 will start airing on May 3, and the show will conclude with Nunes fighting Peña in a rematch for the UFC women’s bantamweight title. The team competition will be based around contestants split between heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions.

When will Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña fight again?

Their much-anticipated rematch is expected to take place during the summer, between July and August.

Peña won their first fight last December at UFC 269, sending worldwide shockwaves through the MMA community. Her second-round submission of Nunes secured the win, and she was awarded the UFC women’s bantamweight championship belt. It was Nunes’s first loss in over seven years.

UFC @ufc



is the NEW UFC BW champion #UFC269 The biggest upset in UFC 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! @VenezuelanVixen is the NEW UFC BW champion The biggest upset in UFC 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! @VenezuelanVixen is the NEW UFC BW champion 👑 #UFC269 https://t.co/5nxFJQP44a

To build even more interest, both fighters were named team coaches for The Ultimate Fighter Season 30. Their rematch is scheduled to be a big finale, but no details have been finalized yet.

Edited by Allan Mathew