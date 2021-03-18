Amanda Nunes left standing alone as Featherweight women's rankings removed from the UFC homepage

Following her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 259, Megan Anderson claimed on a Twitch live stream that the promotion could dump the entire Women's Featherweight division.

It appears that the UFC might be heading in this direction as the promotion has removed the Women's Featherweight rankings from its official homepage except for divisional champion Amanda Nunes. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation by the UFC in this regard.

Amanda Nunes has dismantled all her opponents in consecutive title defenses since she first dethroned Cris Cyborg in 2019. At UFC 259, 'The Lioness' continued her dominance as she put a beatdown on Megan Anderson in the very first round.

Following her victory over Anderson, UFC president Dana White claimed that the double champ can stay and defend the 145 lbs championship for as long as she wants. But the recent removal of featherweight rankings stands in contrast to the UFC president's statement.

Megan Anderson is not certain about the UFC's plans for the Women's 145 lbs bracket. A statement released on the fighter's social media read as follows:

"I’m looking to rest up and heal from my injuries before I decide what is next for my MMA career. Regardless of what the UFC decides to do with the women’s 145 division, there are plenty of opportunities for me across the world to continue to do what I love.”

Amanda Nunes believes the featherweight division is not done

In an interview with Fansided MMA, Amanda Nunes confirmed that the UFC is not planning on scrapping the Featherweight division.

“They did not cut the division. Dana and I have a great relationship, as long as I want to defend it he will find me opponents.”

It has been speculated that Amanda Nunes will drop down to 125 lbs to defend her Bantamweight title against Juliana Pena next. The champion is looking forward to another stellar performance inside the cage and to giving her daughter something to be proud of.

Speaking about her newborn, Nunes said:

“Everything that I do I think of my daughter and how it would reflect on her. It is very important that we raise our daughters to be strong and the best way to do so is lead by example.”

