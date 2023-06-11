Amanda Nunes’ net worth: UFC double champ set for lavish lifestyle in retirement

Amanda Nunes bowed out of MMA in style at UFC 289 this weekend. The former two-division champion faced Irene Aldana in the main event of the pay-per-view card and dominated the fight from start to finish.

Nunes graciously called time on her one-of-a-kind career following her victory, and according to UFC president Dana White, it was almost half-expected. During the post-event press conference, White stated that Amanda Nunes has "made a lot of money" in her career whilst explaining why he was not shocked by her retirement.

Whilst it isn't clear what Nunes earns per UFC fight, her reported net worth is currently around $4 million.

Dana White said this about Nunes:

"I'm not shocked that [Amanda] retired. I've been saying for a while that she's made a lot of money. Her life is a lot different than it was 10 years ago."

Amanda Nunes is without doubt the most successful female fighter in UFC history. With title reigns that lasted over five years and a plethora of highlight-reel knockouts and other special moments, 'The Lioness' will go down as one of the greatest fighters ever.

Amanda Nunes claims whoever holds the bantamweight title next will have a "fake" title

Amanda Nunes may not have surprised Dana White with her retirement announcement tonight, but it sure took fans by surprise. Nunes faced Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC 289. The Mexican was a short-notice replacement for Julianna Pena, who was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Many expected Nunes to face Pena again to complete what would be their epic trilogy, but following her win tonight, 'The Lioness' decided to hang up her gloves for good.

During her post-fight press conference, Amanda Nunes was asked whether she would stay away or come out of retirement to reclaim her titles. Nunes responded by saying that whoever wins the bantamweight title next will be holding a "fake" belt, given that she relinquished the throne:

"I'm gonna have my belts at home with me. That is gonna be the fake [belt] you know? It's gonna be fake forever. Whoever gets the belt now, it's just gonna be like [they're] pretending to have it. Yeah I'm gone, I'm good. I did everything. I'm taken care of in my life, thank you to the UFC."

