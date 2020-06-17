Amanda Nunes' possible retirement has left Dana White crestfallen; hopes she doesn't quit

Amanda Nunes and Dana White

UFC president Dana White loves his greatest female champion Amanda Nunes and won't try to change "The Lioness'" mind should she decide to bid adieu to the sport but White desperately hopes that the dual champion doesn't retire yet.

After making history at UFC 250 earlier this month by becoming the only woman in UFC history to successfully defend both her titles, Amanda Nunes revealed that retirement may be on the cards for undeniably the greatest female fighter of all time. Nunes rightly stated that she's already achieved everything there is to be achieved inside the Octagon and there aren't any unconquered territories left for her to claim. At this moment, the promotion doesn't even have a fighter that can actually put Amanda Nunes to task inside the cage.

The current titleholder at 135 and 145lbs is the only one to successfully defend both titles while cleaning both the bantamweight and featherweight division along her way. Nunes has decimated all former bantamweight champions within the first round itself and that goes to show how dominant her reign at the summit of the UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight divisions has been.

"I will kill her", says Dana White on the prospect of Amanda Nunes hanging up her gloves

Speaking about the possibility of Nunes' retirement on “The Schmozone Podcast, UFC president Dana White revealed that though retirement isn't a bad option at the moment for Amanda Nunes, the former in a state of shock because his greatest female champion is talking about quitting at the top of her game.

“I will kill her. I literally just told (UFC matchmakers) Sean (Shelby) and Mick (Maynard) in the last meeting let’s get this division built for her. Let’s build this division for her, and let’s start figuring this out. And now she’s talking about retiring?"

White also said that he is willing to make an exception to his stance of not trying to convince fighters willing to retire to think otherwise in Nunes' case because that's just the level she's at currently.

"You know what’s awesome about that when you think about it? Her retiring isn’t awesome; that actually drives me nuts. You know how I always say, ‘If you’re talking about retiring, you probably should.’ Unless if you’re where she’s at. In this time when I got guys crying about money, one of our female fighters, who could go on and keep doing this for a long time, is saying, ‘Maybe I retire now.’ She’s got plenty of money, and she can do it.”