Amanda Nunes will fight Megan Anderson for UFC featherweight title in March 2021

Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson will still fight each other after all.

Originally, Nunes was set to defend her featherweight title against Anderson at UFC 256. However, due to undisclosed reasons, the champion was forced to pull out. Now, according to ESPN, the title fight has been rebooked for UFC 259 on March 6.

Currently, there is no location for the event, and it is unknown if this fight will be the main event of the card.

The featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson has been rebooked for March 6, UFC officials told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/uhNHbZifHd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 21, 2020

Amanda Nunes' run as champ-champ

Amanda Nunes is arguably the greatest female fighter of all time, and she is currently on an 11-fight winning streak. During this run, she has defended her bantamweight title five times. The Brazilian became a champ-champ in 2018 when she knocked out Cris Cyborg in the first round.

Amanda Nunes:

- 8 Fight Win Streak

- KO's possibly the most dominate woman in MMA in 51 seconds; Cris Cyborg

- Becomes 1st EVER Womans 2 Division Champ

-Very Impressive year for Amanda Nunes - #ufc232

pic.twitter.com/6nsIpwWU9s — RyansWorld1.0 (@Drowning1nMusic) December 30, 2018

t makes this fight interesting for Nunes is that this will be the first time in her career that she competes at featherweight in back-to-back bouts. She is coming off a decision win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 - her only fight of 2020 - to defend her 145lbs belt.

Megan Anderson's path to a title shot

Megan Anderson has had mixed results since joining the UFC. The Aussie is a former Invicta FC featherweight champion who made her octagon debut at UFC 225 where he dropped a decision to Holly Holm. She then followed that up with a win over Cat Zingano, but was submitted by Felicia Spencer in her next fight. Anderson is currently on a two-fight winning streak after beating both Zarah Fairn dos Santos and Norma Dumont, with each victory coming by stoppage.

The face you make when you're opponent doesn't have a 'set time frame' to reschedule your fight but wants to fight a YouTuber... pic.twitter.com/r7UT4ISFkr — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) December 16, 2020

Anderson's first UFC title shot will happen in the final fight of her contract. It has been widely reported that Anderson is a free agent after this fight, and - with the division featuring only a handful of fighters - this could be the final women's featherweight fight of this UFC era if Nunes wins.