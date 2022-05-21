"Her head" - Amanda Ribas explains what makes Valentina Shevchenko special

UFC Strawweight contender Amanda Ribas recently shared her thoughts on what makes Valentina Shevchenko an exceptional fighter. The ninth-ranked UFC Women's Strawweight contender sat down with co-hosts Dave Schmulenson and Helen Yee on a recent episode of The Schmozone Podcast.

She discussed a variety of topics, including her recent Fight of the Night performance against Katlyn Chookagian.

At one point during the discussion, the trio also discussed UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and what makes the Kyrgyzstan native so dominant in the game.

Ribbas believes her strong belief in herself as a champion is what makes her such a great fighter. Sharing her thoughts on the flyweight champ, the 28-year-old had this to say:

"Here everybody knows and now she really believe on that. I am the champion and nobody will take this from me so... I think this of hers is really strong ... The most difference between her and other fighters is this. Because she really believes that she is the champion and nobody will take the belt from her and I think it is this."

You can check out the recent episode of The Schmozone Podcast featuring Amanda Ribasin in the video below:

Shevchenko is all set to defend her title for the seventh time against Taila Santos at UFC 275 in June this year.

Check out the official poster of the event below:

Valentina Shevchenko takes a jab at Julianna Pena for trying to grab attention 'playing mean'

Shevchenko recently claimed that Julianna Pena is trying to be mean and "speak bad" of everyone involved in the promotion. According to the UFC Women's Flyweight champion, this is Pena's strategy to draw more attention to herself.

Speaking further on her claims, 'Bullet' had this to say:

"You know it's doubtful that the second fight will be the same outcome. It is very doubtful. I like how Julianna, she's like playing mean and trying to speak bad about everyone. No matter who, like her category, not her [category], different promotions, she just speak about everyone. This is, I feel, a strategy for every person who wants to get attention. They are trying to bite every single person."

You can check out Valentina Shevchenko's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Edited by Akshay Saraswat