Amanda Serrano knocks the wind out of her sparring partner with brutal body punch [Video] 

Amanda Serrano shared a video of her knocking down a sparring partner while preparing for her upcoming fight.

On March 2, Serrano (46-2-1) returns to action for her 50th professional boxing match in another twelve-round bout, which is revolutionary for women’s boxing. There will be added pressure in her first fight of 2024, as the event will take place in the 35-year-old's home country of Puerto Rico.

More specifically, the Most Valuable Promotions event goes down inside the El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Serrano’s upcoming fight will be important regardless of the location as she looks to defend her status as the undisputed women’s featherweight world champion. Standing in the MVP affiliate’s way is Nina Meinke (18-3), who is riding a six-fight win streak.

Less than two months before showtime, Serrano is hard at work as she prepares to extend her four-fight win streak. Earlier today, the featherweight Queen shared a video on X of her knocking down a sparring partner and added the following caption:

“Power shouldn’t be Seen Just Felt! And in others Heard..”

In April 2022, Serrano lost a close split decision in a legendary boxing match against Katie Taylor. Since then, Serrano has bounced back with four consecutive wins, including her most recent against Danila Ramos in October 2023.

Watch Amanda Serrano knock down her sparring partner below:

Who is fighting on Amanda Serrano’s undercard?

There aren’t any other confirmed fights for Amanda Serrano’s undercard on March 2. With that said, Jake Paul has announced he will fight in the co-main event against an opponent to be named in the future. Earlier this week, ‘The Problem Child’ posted the following message on X:

“My team sent out two contracts today. Let’s see which of the two potential opponents accepts first. Saturday March 2nd. Puerto Rico. Live on DAZN.”

Paul last fought in December 2023, when he knocked out Andre August in round one to extend his professional boxing record to 8-1. The 26-year-old now looks to continue his journey to becoming a boxing world champion with another impressive win.

The March 2 event will also feature 17-year-old prospect Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton. The Georgia native made his professional debut in late December 2023, knocking out Moises Guzman Almonte in the first round.