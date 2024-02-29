Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke tickets: Here's how to watch the event featuring Jake Paul live in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Amanda Serrano is set to take on a German boxing savant in her upcoming appearance inside the squared circle. Puerto Rico's Serrano is scheduled to defend the WBA, WBO, and IBF women's featherweight titles against Nina Meinke.

The highly-anticipated 12-round boxing bout is booked as the headlining matchup for a boxing fight card. The event will transpire at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Additionally, its co-headlining fight features social media influencer, YouTuber, and popular American professional boxing star -- Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' will take on fellow American boxer Ryan Bourland in a cruiserweight bout.

As per DAZN, the fight card will get underway at approximately 12 am GMT (Sunday, March 3, 2024) in the U.K. and 7 pm ET (Saturday, March 2, 2024) in the U.S. As for the Serrano-Meinke main event entrances, they're expected to take place at around 3 am GMT (Sunday, March 3, 2024) in the U.K. and 10 pm ET (Saturday, March 2, 2024) in the U.S.

The Amanda Serrano-Nina Meinke main event ring walk timings could change based on the duration of matchups preceding it. The entire event can be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries except China, Belarus, and Russia. Viewers in Columbia, Chile, and Argentina would have to stream the event through the DAZN app and be unable to watch it on web browsers.

Apart from Amanda Serrano, It's believed that Jake Paul's presence on the fight card has exponentially increased the hype surrounding it and the resultant box office appeal. Many in the boxing dominion have been speculating about ticket prices to watch the event live in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland tickets can be purchased via Ticketera. As of late, the prices were listed as $20 for the most affordable seats. Besides, it was reported that VIP seating could cost upwards of $150.

However, as of this writing, Ticketera listings indicate that prices currently start at $35. Moreover, other prices at which tickets can be availed are $75, $85, $110, $150, and $2,000.

At the event, the legendary Amanda Serrano would look to notch her fifth consecutive win since her razor-thin defeat against Katie Taylor in 2022. Meanwhile, Jake Paul aims to continue building his boxing career by facing full-time professional boxers, albeit in the lower-tier in regard to the sport's official rankings.

Jake Paul fight tickets: YouTuber accused of giving tickets away ahead of co-main event spot on Amanda Serrano fight card

Earlier this year, Jake Paul challenged Sean Strickland to a sparring session that'd be live-streamed, adding that Strickland would be paid $1 million for it. 'Tarzan' later posted a video to his YouTube channel, wherein he asserted that the UFC brass, including its Chief Business Officer (CBO) Hunter Campbell, have refused to let him box Paul.

Alleging that Paul is struggling to sell tickets to his boxing events, Strickland said:

"Hunter [Campbell] explained to me that [Jake Paul] sells no fights. When they have fights, they give away tickets. He doesn't make money. His target audience is children, they don't buy pay-per-views."

Check out Strickland's comments below:

As noted, Paul will box Ryan Bourland in the co-headlining fight of a much-awaited boxing event on March 2, 2024. Moreover, with a boxing legend like Amanda Serrano headlining the fight card against Germany's Nina Meinke in a title matchup, the consensus is that the event could likely rake in decent numbers. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.