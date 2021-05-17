American rapper The Game calls Paul brothers out for a downtown scuffle; Logan Paul fires back

Brothers Jake Paul and Logan Paul have been challenged by American rapper 'The Game' to a two-on-two family brawl.

The Paul brothers have been at the center of attention in the combat sports world after taking their YouTube fame into the boxing ring. Jake and Logan Paul have proven to be huge draws as their pro-boxing bouts consistently do well in pay-per-view sales. As such, a slew of athletes and celebrities have been calling out the Paul brothers.

But recently, rapper 'The Game' has challenged the infamous Paul brothers to a street fight with "no gloves" and "no money" involved. The rapper wrote on Twitter:

Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul.... meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let’s just fight head up fades.... no gloves, no money needed.... just on some me & my brother will fuck you & your brother up shit !!!! — The Game (@thegame) May 16, 2021

Both Jake and Logan Paul responded to the rapper with words of caution, but it isn't clear whether they accepted his challenge.

you gonna need your entire family https://t.co/dtvJyEgcMi — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 17, 2021

Hate it or love it you would get knocked the fucked out https://t.co/WMX1YexFap — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 17, 2021

Like most social media feuds, it's unlikely that Jake and Logan Paul vs. 'The Game' and his brother would materialize. More than that, it would be uncharacteristic for the business-savvy Paul brothers to engage in a fight without getting compensated for it.

What's next for Jake and Logan Paul?

Logan Paul is preparing for an exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. The YouTube star will take on the undefeated boxing legend on June 6, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Currently, Logan Paul is winless in his boxing career after fighting fellow YouTuber KSI twice. Their first bout ended in a draw, and Logan Paul lost in the rematch 15 months later.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul scored just the biggest win of his career last month. 'The Problem Child' proved he could perform well against experienced pro-fighters when he knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in the first round. With the win, Jake Paul took his record to 3-0.

The undefeated Paul brother is rumored to fight up-and-coming boxer Tommy Fury or Bellator middleweight Dillon Danis next. However, there hasn't been an official announcement regarding his next bout.