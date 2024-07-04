American striking sensation Luke Lessei dissects Tawanchai-Jo Nattawut III at ONE 169: Atlanta

American striker Luke Lessei believes the Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut trilogy could exceed their past two encounters should they hold nothing back at ONE 169: Atlanta.

But, per the Dubuque Martial Arts Group athlete, it could also turn out to be another similar affair should both fighters have their rival sorted inside the State Farm Arena on November 8.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Luke Lessei had this to say on the impending world title fight that will be part of the promotion's third on-ground spectacle in North America:

"I think because it's in Atlanta, I think Jo will have some good training down there. I know a couple of guys down there in Atlanta, and I think he's going to be annoyed with the last couple fights, and he'd be really eager to go for like a finish or a knockout."

Watch the full interview here:

Luke Lessei expects Tawanchai to make a statement in Atlanta

While he does praise his former rival's ability to hunt for a finish, 'The Chef' – set to return against Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5 – knows Tawanchai will arrive in the United States eager to make a statement.

In both his victories over 'Smokin' Jo, many believe the latter did enough on the scorecards, not once but twice, to upset the ever-brilliant divisional king.

Due to that desire to prove the doubters wrong, Luke Lessei expects the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion to turn over a new leaf and dish out a typically dominant display in Atlanta.

In the same interview, Luke Lessei added:

"Despite Jo's chances, it's hard to say. Tawanchai might be annoyed as well. I think it's either going to be a knockout because one of them really wants to finish somebody or the same exact fight that we just saw the last couple of times."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 169: Atlanta card live in U.S. primetime for free on November 8.

The card also features a ONE heavyweight MMA world title matchup between three-division king Anatoly Malykhin and Senegalese behemoth 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA or ONE Championship's official site for ticket sales.

