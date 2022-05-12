"The ONE belt is the one that I don’t have" - Amir Naseri plans to add ONE Championship gold to his collection

Amir Naseri is already a name within the tight Muay Thai circle, having featured in high-profile bouts and won world titles here and there. There is one title, however, that Naseri hasn't collected and it’s ONE Championship’s 26.4-pound golden strap.

Naseri will start his ONE Championship world title bid in his debut match against Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Naseri said that becoming the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is his ultimate goal.

“I want to win that belt and become the ONE world champion. Because I feel like I’ve taken a lot of title belts, but the ONE belt is the one that I don’t have.”

Before he joins ONE Championship’s pantheon, however, Naseri will first have to go through the gauntlet before he even gets a shot at the world title.

Naseri will have to go a perfect 3-0 in the Grand Prix and that would eventually earn him the tournament’s prized silver belt. After becoming the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix World Champion, he can then challenge for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the current ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. He’s also in the tournament, where he’ll face the United Kingdom’s Jacob Smith in the quarterfinals.

Amir Naseri believes he has what it takes to trouble Rodtang

Rodtang is an absolute monster in the division, going a perfect 10-0 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches at ONE Championship.

His relentless attack, coupled with invincible fortitude, not to mention his charismatic approach to matches, made Rodtang one of the hottest commodities in the world of martial arts.

With that said, Naseri plans to see firsthand what Rodtang is all about.

The Iranian-Malaysian striker believes he can go for a tit-for-tat match against ‘The Iron Man’ and have a certified barnburner of a match.

“I think my style will be good against [Rodtang]. I love guys who come forward, and it [would] be a very entertaining [fight]. He likes to punch. I like to elbow, yeah. I think it will be a fight fans want to watch.”

