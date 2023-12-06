Amused Jon Jones has a two-word reaction to viral clip of man farting

Jon Jones' next fight is an open question in the fight world, especially in light of his pectoral injury and Tom Aspinall's ascension to the status of interim champion in the UFC heavyweight division. Naturally, fans and journalists alike expect Jones, as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, to face Aspinall next.

However, both Jones and the UFC are adamant about pursuing the original matchup, which was poorly received by fans, with former divisional kingpin Stipe Miocic. That fight and any other potential Jon Jones matchups have taken a backseat as he recovers from the surgery that repaired his torn pectoral tendon.

While nursing his injury, Jones has spent most of his time on social media, sometimes dismissing Tom Aspinall's argument that he should vacate the heavyweight title and, in other instances, reacting to comedic content online. This is the case today, as Jones reacted to an odd but humorous Instagram video.

The video in question shows a heavy-set man pouring what appears to be baby powder over his buttocks before farting to produce a cloud of the powder. Jones took to the comment section of the video, where he was perplexed by its content. He said:

"Lol why?"

It isn't the first time Jones has commented on an Instagram post, as he previously reacted to an Instagram clip of UFC color commentator Joe Rogan talking about a hypothetical scenario involving a woman in an affair with her gym instructor. For now, fans await Jones' octagon return with high anticipation.

Jon Jones' UFC heavyweight aspirations are a decade old

While Jon Jones only recently made his UFC heavyweight debut, capturing the division's vacant title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, he has actually been flirting with the idea of a move up to 265 pounds for years. He first entertained the idea of ascending to heavyweight status during Cain Valsquez's reign as champion.

Velasquez was the heavyweight titleholder back in 2013, and a matchup between the two was a point of high interest for UFC fans. Unfortunately, it never came to pass, as 'Bones' remained a light heavyweight and instead forged a historic rivalry with Cain Velasquez's teammate and friend, Daniel Cormier.