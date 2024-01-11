An alarming inside look into Tristan and Andrew Tate's philanthropic endeavors

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are two highly controversial social media influencers who have, to the surprise of many, been linked to several philanthropic efforts. However, upon closer inspection, those ties are not as altruistic as they initially seemed.

A website, known as TatePledge.com, documents both Andrew and Tristan's charitable endeavors. A video on it claims that the Tate brothers have donated upwards of $12 million in more than 14 countries in a combined effort with over 20 NGOs, which has allegedly improved more than one million lives.

However, Steve Boggan, an investigative journalist writing for UnHerd.com, has uncovered some shocking truths regarding the Tate brothers' claimed philanthropy. Among these revelations is that there's almost no evidence of the Tate brothers spending over $12 million or positively impacting more than a million lives.

The video on TatePledge.com lists less than 10 charities, with one of them being defunct. Furthermore, Muslim Global Relief—which Boggan lists as Tate's most frequent collaborator—revealed that, while Tate participated in 16 to 20 projects, nothing more than £30,000 was spent.

Overstating his donations appears to be a pattern for Tate, as Action For Humanity Canada reported a £800 donation from the Tate brothers. A second donation of £12,000 was rejected after failing to receive clearance from Action For Humanity Canada's due diligence procedures.

More alarming is the apparent dissolution of Life Guided by Light, which was highlighted on Tate's website and took part in the apparent feeding of employees working for the Chinese National Chemical Engineering Corporation.

When Boggan, who sought to uncover the reasoning behind the charitable feeding of workers employed by a large multinational corporation, tried to contact Life Guided by Light, he found that its three trustees had dissolved it in September in light of no income and expenditure for an entire year.

Andrew Tate charity washing accusations

Sportswashing is the practice of parties using popular sports to rehabilitate their own reputation. It is commonly employed by governments and politicians with controversial human rights records. Other figures, however, have used philanthropy to do the same.

Steve Boggan presented his findings on Andrew Tate to two senior academics well-versed in charities. While they declined to be named, they detailed their concerns regarding Tate's use of stereotypical images, such as African children expressing gratitude after receiving food, accusing him of charity-washing.

Worse still, Tate has not provided any accounts or receipts to prove that his money is being directly channeled to war-torn countries. Boggan attempted to contact Tate's associates, as well as his US-based lawyer, Tina Glandian, for evidence, but received no reply, inviting increased scrutiny.