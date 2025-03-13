"An inspiration to us all", "Pls do a show" - Sean Strickland, Drake, and fans react to hilarious moment from Theo Von & Danny McBride podcast

Sean Strickland joined a host of different public figures, including Canadian rapper Drake in reacting to Theo Von's recent podcast episode with comedian and popular actor Danny McBride. One moment in particular, which was shared on Instagram drew a wide range of reactions.

During the pair's conversation, McBride gifts Von with a laser pointer that projects a penis, which they laugh over. McBride further claims that Von ought to use it against belligerent podcast guests by projecting the penis on their forehead. Naturally, Von was very thankful.

Check out Theo Von and Danny McBride's interaction:

The comedic timing shown by both men attracted comments from various public figures. Among them was Strickland, the ex-UFC middleweight champion. He popped up in the comment section of Von's Instagram comment section with a reference to McBride's past role as Kenny Powers on 'Eastbound & Down.'

"Kenny Powers an inspiration to us all..."

Meanwhile, hip hop icon Drake, who is well-known in the combat sports for betting on fights, called on Von and McBride to do a show together.

"PLS DO A SHOW"

The call for Von and McBride to collaborate on a project was also echoed by another comment.

"Need the buddy cop movie IMMEDIATELY"

Others merely expressed their admiration for McBride.

"I watched the whole interview the minute it came out. I love Danny"

A collage of reactions can be seen below:

Reactions to Danny McBride on Theo Von's podcast

Von and McBride have similar styles of humor and are both fans of MMA. This is especially true of Von, who has once hosted Strickland on his podcast.

Sean Strickland isn't the first UFC champion to interact with Danny McBride

While Sean Strickland praised Danny McBride for his role as Kenny Powers, another UFC champion had collaborated with the actor long ago. It was none other than former light heayweight champion and current heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones, who was joined by UFC legend Urijah Faber.

Check out Danny McBride's commercial with Jon Jones and Urijah Faber:

The two men took part in a commercial with McBride some time ago, and the actor has since remained an occasional sight in the MMA world.

