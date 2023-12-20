"I was crying too man" - Theo Von offers his perspective on the yet-to-be-released Sean Strickland podcast that is grabbing headlines

Sean Strickland was a recent guest on an as-of-yet-unreleased episode of Theo Von's podcast. The UFC middleweight champion offered fans a glimpse of the episode's content by revealing that he underwent an emotional moment in the episode. Theo Von himself has now corroborated his words.

Strickland took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and Von on the podcast. This was followed by a lengthy caption in which Strickland spoke about his PTSD while thanking Von for offering to delete the video.

In response, Von himself took to the comment section to offer his thoughts in a lengthy statement of his own.

"As fckn r*tarded as u are u are somehow one of the most lovable people in the world man. i was cryin too man. i coulda made bantamweight by the end of it. and the offer stands. im just glad i got to talk honestly with someone abt sh*t that f***in hurt as a child. and tbh we wasnt really the ones crying bro. we sat there while the young kid inside of us cried. and that mfer deserves to cry while we sit as adults and give him the room and protection to do so."

Von, who alluded to childhood trauma—which Strickland himself has mentioned was also a part of his childhood—in his comment, continued with the following words:

"So idgaf what anyone says abt that kinda sh*t. its not like No Nonsense Kleenex Peterson had to step in. we r good. some fights are on the inside. and u and yur coworkers are some of the baddest humans on the planet and we r all fans of yall not just be yall win or lose but bc yall choose to keep fighting."

A screenshot of Theo Von's comment on Sean Strickland's Instagram post can be seen below:

Theo Von's comment on Sean Strickland's Instagram post

Fans await the release of the podcast episode with bated breath.

What happened between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis at UFC 296?

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis took part in the UFC 2024 Season Press Conference, meant to promote the upcoming UFC 297 card, where both men will square off for the middleweight title. During a trash-talking exchange, du Plessis referenced the childhood beatings Strickland received, promising to do worse.

This enranged the middleweight champion, who usually brushes off trash talk from others. It then led to a brawl at UFC 296, where both men sat within close proximity cage-side.

Check out Sean Strickland's brawl with Dricus du Plessis in the clip below:

Security was able to separate the two, and UFC CEO Dana White subsequently took the blame for the fiasco.