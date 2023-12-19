“Years and years of abuse just changes you” - Sean Strickland’s vulnerable message on PTSD strikes a chord with MMA fans

Sean Strickland, the outspoken middleweight known for his brash persona and controversial opinions, surprised many with a recent post on social media, offering a glimpse into his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Sharing a message that resonated deeply with fans, Strickland wrote:

"PTSD can make a strong man weak or a weak man strong.. Years and years of abuse just changes you as a man.. The hate just doesn't go away. The sad truth is I'm one of millions but I only matter because there is a camera in my face... Most people just suffer in silence and drown their demons in alcohol or drugs."

The UFC middleweight champion's words sparked a wave of support and open dialogue about the often invisible struggles of mental health. Fans poured into the comments section, sharing their own experiences with PTSD and commending Sean Strickland for his honesty.

"I respect this. Alcohol was my cope until I got help. Well for several years it still was, but eventually the help, helped."

"Brother, hats off to you. Just by letting this air, the truth of how things can be for a lot of men, you'll be giving them strength to press on."

"Honors to you brotha, I’m from the IE and only 30mins away; only the strong survive and beating ptsd takes more heart then these sunks ever imagined ✨🙏🏼✨🦉"

"Not hard to like Sean dude is real and genuine"

via. comments on Sean Strickland's post

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis brawl UFC 296

The Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis rivalry took a violent turn at UFC 296, with a verbal altercation escalating into a physical brawl before the main event. While Strickland has faced criticism for his actions, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has offered a different perspective, suggesting Du Plessis' words may have been the catalyst.

Strickland's explosive reaction, sparking a cage-side fight and security intervention, has drawn condemnation from many, including the UFC broadcast team. However, Sonnen argues that judging Strickland solely on this incident paints an incomplete picture.

“I don’t know what Du Plessis said to Sean. But Strickland does not behave that way. That’s not true. The commentary team, when they had to address it, referred to Strickland as a psychopath. It would be very difficult for them to see what they saw and then me to come in and go, ‘No, no. He’s not that guy after he just did that. I’m going, No, no. He would never do that.’”

Sonnen emphasized that Strickland's past trauma and difficult relationship with his father are crucial factors in understanding his behavior. Intriguingly, Sonnen hinted at a potential trigger for Strickland's outburst: Du Plessis' comments about his father during a pre-fight press conference.

Speculation suggests these remarks may have deeply angered Strickland, leading to the volatile confrontation at UFC 296.