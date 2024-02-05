“An interesting fight” – Fabricio Andrade dissects ONE Fight Night 19 headliner between Felipe Lobo and Jonathan Haggerty 

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 19, Jonathan Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Felipe Lobo.

The two men have somewhat of a history with each other, with this matchup being on the cards for some time ever since Haggerty reached the top of the division.

Lobo and ‘The General’ shared a heated confrontation after the Brit knocked out the Brazilian’s teammate, Fabricio Andrade, at ONE Fight Night 16 last November. ‘Demolition Man’ will now look to settle this score by dethroning the champion in the first defense of his Muay Thai crown on February 16.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Andrade gave his thoughts on the matchup and whether his teammate has the skills to get the job done.

The bantamweight champion said that his former foe cannot afford to overlook an experienced competitor like Lobo:

“It's gonna be an interesting fight, you know, I think he's looking down on Lobo but Lobo has been a guy who has been fighting the top guys for a long time, you know, living in Thailand for a long time fighting a lot of Muay Thai and he's very smart, you know, he's smart, he's strong, and he's hungry, and want to be a world champion.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo will finally settle their feud at ONE Fight Night 19

February 16 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is set to bring an end to all of the talking between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo.

For the challenger, this is a huge opportunity to fight for the world championship and prove a point by securing one of, if not the biggest, wins of his career.

The emphasis from Haggerty falls on maintaining his incredible bantamweight win streak by keeping things simple, focusing on the task at hand, and executing his game plan next time out.

Only one man can leave the Mecca of Muay Thai as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion but this time around, there are bragging rights at stake, too.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. Check your local listings for more details.