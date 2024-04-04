"An undefended liver shot" - Fans react as Jake Paul drops rapper Lil Pump with one punch

Fan opinion on Jake Paul's recent video with Lil Pump is a bit mixed.

'The Problem Child' currently has a podcast where he regularly interviews other celebrities. This week, Paul brought on the rapper, and the two discussed the sport of boxing among other subjects. During the discussion, Pump asked if the YouTuber could punch him in the stomach.

So, the two left the podcast studio and headed into the ring. In a video that has quickly gone viral, Paul punched Pump in the stomach. Almost instantly, the rapper fell to the ground in agonizing pain. Given the influencer's punching power, that comes as no surprise.

Check out the video featuring Jake Paul and Lil Pump below:

Expand Tweet

Online, many fans joked about Paul's video with Pump. Some stated that they were happy to see the rapper eat the devastating body shot. Others, meanwhile, speculated that Pump was playing up Paul's punching power for the video.

On X, one fan added that it's no wonder that the rapper fell from the shot. The comment read:

"An undefended liver shot"

See the full fan response to the video below:

[All comments in response to @HappyPunch on X]

When will Jake Paul fight next?

Jake Paul is currently slated to face Mike Tyson on July 20 in an exhibition boxing match.

'The Problem Child' is busy going viral for his recent video with Lil Pump, but that doesn't mean he's not preparing for his return. Last month, Paul signed a deal to fight the legendary 'Iron Mike' this summer.

The two are going to headline a Netflix-promoted boxing card on July 20. They are going to fight in AT&T Stadium in Dallas, where the NFL's Dallas Cowboys normally play. This summer, they will instead hold one of the biggest boxing matches of 2024.

However, this week, fans got a lot of new information about the boxing match. Tyson himself has confirmed that his upcoming fight with Paul won't be a professionally-sanctioned one. Since the bout announcement last month, there were reports that the two boxers wanted that to be the case.

Instead, the two stars will meet in an exhibition format. As of now, it's unclear how many rounds the fight will be, or if there will be a winner at all. However, 'Iron Mike' has promised to bring a real fight to the YouTuber-turned-boxer this summer.