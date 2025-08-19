  • home icon
Anatoly Malykhin believes he could be successful in pro wrestling if he tried: "I think I've got a bit of acting in me"

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 19, 2025 10:28 GMT
Anatoly Malykhin - Photo by ONE Championship
Anatoly Malykhin - Photo by ONE Championship

The former three-division ONE world champion, Anatoly ‘Sladkiy’ Malykhin, of Russia, is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career later this year, but his mind appears to be elsewhere.

Whether this is a good thing remains to be seen. But Malykhin has recently entertained the thought of competing in pro wrestling, much like his idol Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The Golden Team representative, who currently holds the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world titles, believes his martial arts background and personality would translate well to the wild world of pro wrestling.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin says he believes he would do well in pro wrestling.

‘Sladkiy’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"I haven't thought about it, but I think I'd do alright. I've got a solid grappling base, I move well for a heavyweight, and I think I've got a bit of acting in me too. It'd be an interesting experience.”

Malykhin was asked who his persona would be like, and who he would like to fight. And his answer was interesting to say the least. The Russian star added:

"I'd probably be something like Goldberg. I always liked him as a kid. And I'd face…I don't know, maybe 'The Rock.'"

Anatoly Malykhin set to rematch Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE 173 in Tokyo

‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin better keep his focus on his upcoming fight, though, if he wants revenge against the man who took his heavyweight belt.

Malykhin will face reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane for the gold at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their specific location.

