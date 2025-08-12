  • home icon
‘Reug Reug’ has high praise for fellow ONE fighter ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang: “You never see a Rodtang fight and be bored”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 12, 2025 14:57 GMT
Rodtang Jitmuangnon - Photo by ONE Championship
The reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world champion, Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane, of Senegal, and former flyweight Muay Thai kingpin Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon have built an unlikely friendship in ONE Championship.

Separated by six weight divisions, the two have forged a bond whilst competing in the same events and running into each other backstage. Kane believes he shares a synergy with Rodtang because of their similarly relentless fighting styles.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, ‘Reug Reug’ expressed his admiration for the Thai striking megastar.

The Senegalese wrestling champion told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"So you never see a Rodtang fight and be bored, and it's quite similar, you know, you never watch a 'Reug Reug' fight and be bored. The guy is like on the attack all time, or inviting the attack onto him. It's unbelievable to watch."
‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane will make the first defense of his ONE heavyweight MMA world title against the same man he took it from, Russian stalwart ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin.

The two square off in a five-round world title tiff in the co-main event at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live on Sunday, November 16, from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website or watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

‘Reug Reug’ on Rodtang shares similar life paths

More than just connecting with ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon on a martial arts level, ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane says he can relate to the former flyweight Muay Thai king because they come from the same life background.

He told ONE Championship:

“Rodtang and I were on many of the same cards, and we both come from the same background, growing up with nothing. We grew up in poverty, and we both dedicated our lives to sports and living for our family.”
“So it’s like, I provide everything for my mom the same way Rodtang does. And I think our stories are quite similar, just in different countries. We both come from adversity to become champions, and we both won milestone fights when we were on the same cards together."

