Anatoly Malykhin guarantees quick victory over all heavyweights: "Nobody’s gonna survive"

ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin sent a very clear message to the rest of the division during his appearance at ONE Fight Night 12.

‘Sladkiy’ made his presence felt inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday night, particularly following Amir Aliakbari’s impressive second-round finish of Dustin Joynson. Aliakbari made it very clear who he wants next, calling for a fight with the Russian juggernaut with 26 pounds of heavyweight gold on the line.

That prompted Anatoly Malykhin to jump in the ring and engage in a heated staredown with Aliakbari. Following the critically-acclaimed evening of fights, Malykhin sent a word of warning to Amir Aliakbari and every other heavyweight in the division.

“I’m the king of the heavyweight ONE Championship division,” Malykhin said during a post-event interview. “Give me anyone, I will knock them out in less than five minutes. Nobody’s gonna survive if they’re gonna face and get locked in here with me.”

Amir Aliakbari has now won three-straight fights, all finishes. That has seemingly moved him to the top of the heavyweight contender’s list in the eyes of many, but next month’s ONE Fight Night 13 card could give way to another potential heavyweight title contender.

17-time BJJ world champion Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will make his return to the ring for a long-awaited clash with division knockout artist Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane. Depending on how things play out in that stellar heavyweight clash, we could see another contender rise up and stake their claim for a world title opportunity.

How do you see things playing out at the top of ONE’s heavyweight division?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.