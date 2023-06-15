Anatoly Malykhin knows the dangers of trading bombs with Tyson Fury

Anatoly Malykhin discussed the dangers of sparring with the WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

Malykhin has solidified himself as one of the hardest-hitting MMA fighters on the planet. Although the matchup likely won't happen, ‘Sladkiy’ recently talked about a potential sparring with Fury during an interview with ONE Championship. The two-division world champion had this to say:

“I don't think we'd be working at our full strength, so it wouldn't be that dangerous. Although, having said that, he's got 130 kg of weight on him - you'd have to be moving seriously fast to keep him out.”

Anatoly Malykhin would have to overcome more than a weight disadvantage against Tyson Fury. ‘Sladkiy’ would also be ten inches shorter than the heavyweight boxing world champion. In the meantime, the undefeated Russian is focused on his upcoming heavyweight world title unification fight against Arjan Bhullar.

In May 2021, Bhullar became the ONE heavyweight world champion by defeating Brandon Vera with a second-round TKO. ‘Singh’ has yet to defend his throne due to injuries and other various reasons, leading to two postponements for his fight against Malykhin.

Malykhin has stayed active while Bhullar was sidelined. The hard-hitting Russian secured the ONE interim heavyweight world title against Kirill Grishenko before taking out Reinier de Ridder for the ONE light heavyweight world championship. He now looks to solidify himself as an undisputed two-division king.

Arjan Bhullar vs. Anatoly Malykhin is scheduled for June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22. The event will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

