Anatoly Malykhin plans to start ‘a new chapter’ after beating Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22

Anatoly Malykhin is ready to start a new chapter with perhaps the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career this Friday.

‘Sladkiy’ will soon step inside Thailand’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a long-awaited clash with reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar, unifying his interim world title with the undisputed crown in a bout more than a year in the making.

Ahead of his return to the most famous arena in the east, Anatoly Malykhin sent a message to fans on Instagram, calling for them to watch along on June 23 as he sets out to start a new chapter in his stellar storybook-like career"

”We've sharpened the pen that we'll use to write history. The only thing left to do is get out of the cage. Thanks to everyone who writes kind words. Stay in touch! June 23 - the date of a new chapter."

Anatoly Malykhin’s rise has been truly remarkable to witness as the Russian juggernaut went from a relatively unknown prospect to a two-division ONE world champion. But it’s not just Malykhin’s work inside the circle that fans love. His infectious personality and humble attitude have made him easy to root for.

The Russian's fans will undoubtedly stand by his side as he attempts to turn his interim title into undisputed gold as he meets one of the most feared heavyweights in the world, Arjan Bhullar.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

