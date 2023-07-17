Anatoly Malykhin puzzled by Amir Aliakbari’s performance, suggests Iranian ‘doesn’t understand what he is doing’

ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin caught ONE Fight Night 12 last Friday, July 14, from ringside.

Watching the contest play out live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Malykhin was particularly invested in the heavyweight contest between Amir Aliakbari and Dustin Joynson.

Defeating Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 to unify the heavyweight title, the undefeated Russian is now looking around for his next challenge at heavyweight.

After Aliakbari stopped Joynson in the opening round, securing a performance bonus for his dominant grappling display, Malykhin stepped inside the ring to confront his former foe.

Back in September of 2021, Aliakbari was stopped by Malykhin in the opening round. However, he rebounded with three successive victories against Joynson, former champion Brandon Vera and Mauro Cerilli to chase a rematch.

With a heated confrontation between the two, the fight looks to be next up for both men and the undefeated titleholder doesn’t see his former opponent being able to get his revenge.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Anatoly Malykhin gave his thoughts on a rematch with Aliakbari after coming face-to-face with him at ONE Fight Night 12.

“For me, he is easy money," said Malykhin. "I saw it in his eyes, that Aliakbari doesn't understand what he is doing. He doesn't understand what is waiting for him."

