Anatoly Malykhin ready to ‘write history’ as unification bout looms

Anatoly Malykhin has had to wait a long time to fight for the ONE heavyweight world championship. But now that the time has come, he is completely confident that he will leave the ring as a true two-division king.

At ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the undefeated Russian and interim titleholder will face off versus heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar.

In the champion’s long period of inactivity, Malykhin has torn through contenders to become the interim titleholder, setting up a huge unification that has been scheduled and postponed several times.

With the fight finally here, Malykhin is ready to let his performance speak for itself with his eyes set on solidifying his status as the best heavyweight in the division.

In an Instagram video hyping up the two-division king’s return to the ONE stage, where he hopes to secure another world championship, Anatoly Malykhin spoke about his mindset going into this fight:

“We sharpened the pen to write history. The only thing left to do is to step into the cage. Thanks to everyone who writes kind words. June 23 is the date of a new chapter.”

Watch the full video via the raty_team Instagram page:

Only one man can leave the mecca of Muay Thai as the ONE heavyweight world champion. Find out who succeeds in their mission at ONE Friday Fights 22, which broadcasts live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes