Anatoly Malykhin says Chatri Sityodtong motivates him to give fans the best fights

Anatoly Malykhin credits ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong with motivating him to put on a show every time he steps inside the circle.

The Russian juggernaut will attempt to deliver something special for the raucous crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday. The promotion is delivering its 22nd Friday Fights event, headlined by a ONE heavyweight world title unification bout. Malykhin will look to upgrade his interim title to undisputed gold against reigning heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar.

Ahead of their long-awaited title tilt, Malykhin shared some insight into what motivates him to deliver highlight-reel finishes every time he steps onto the biggest stage in martial arts.

“Whenever we attend ONE tournaments, (Chatri Sityodtong) always comes to us, and we always have a hug. It's very nice. It motivates me, and I'm ready to show my best fights in ONE Championship,” Malykhin told the promotion in a recent interview. “I will step into the ring, fight and give myself completely so that people enjoy watching my fights and follow ONE.

What is Anatoly Malykhin's ONE record?

Boasting an impressive 12-0 record and a 100% finish rate under the ONE banner, Anatoly Malykhin has seen his stock rise immensely over the last year. However, none of that matters to Arjan Bhullar, who plans on reminding Malykhin and the rest of the world who the true heavyweight world champion is.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

