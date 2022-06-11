Watch: When Anatoly Malykhin scored one of the most stunning knockouts of the year

ONE Championship interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin scored one of the most vicious knockouts of the year. Back in February, Malykhin met fellow heavyweight Kirill Grishenko at 'ONE: Bad Blood'.

The two traded shots until 3:42 into the second round when 'Spartak' landed a lunging right hand that sent Grishenko crashing to the canvas.

The official Twitter account of ONE Championship reminded us all of the magnificent knockout in a tweet with the caption:

"ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion Anatoly Malykhin scored one of the WILDEST knockouts of the year so far"

With the win, Malykhin extended his undefeated streak to 11 and became the promotion's interim heavyweight champion. With a 100 percent finish rate in the ONE Circle, Malykhin is eagerly anticipating his next opponent, likely to be the reigning ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar.

Following his win over Grishenko, Malykhin called Bhullar a fake champion in a post-fight interview with Cageside Press.

“He is not the champion. I’m the champion. He’s the fake champion. I’m ready once my leg is recovered. I’m waiting actually for him in Tiger Muay Thai. I’ll knock him out there, and then we’ll go to the cage, I’ll knock him out there too.”

Anatoly Malykhin eyes future matchup with Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida

Following his third-straight finish in the ONE Circle at ONE 158, Marcus Almeida, known by many as 'Buchecha', was immediately thrust into heavyweight title talk. While Malykhin has his attention on a potential title unification bout with Arjan Bhullar, he expects to cross paths with 'Buchecha' sooner rather than later.

Speaking to ONE Championship about Almeida's work in the ONE Circle and his potential, Malykhin said:

“We need to see him fighting a top-class grappler or wrestler. He has not faced anyone with a good takedown defense. So far, his opponents have been mainly good strikers (Kang Ji Won and Anderson “Braddock” Silva). Amir Aliakbari and [Kirill] Grishenko would be good tests. We need to see someone with good takedown defense. I want to see how he could combine his striking and grappling skills, if he can’t take an opponent [to the ground]. Let’s see if his stamina would be ok, too."

Anatoly Malykhin hopes to see Almeida continue to improve and win in the cage before their inevitable showdown.

"I wish him to continue having a winning streak until he meets me in the ring. I will fight to unify the belts soon, so let’s see how soon ‘Buchecha’ and I can meet. You can send me the contract any time, I am ready.”

