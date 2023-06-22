Anatoly Malykhin seeks ‘new great heights’ after beating Arjan Bhullar

Anatoly Malykhin sees a victory over Arjan Bhullar as another stepping stone toward taking himself and the ONE Championship promotion to the next level.

Holding down the heavyweight division during Arjan Bhullar’s lengthy absence, Anatoly Malykhin is ready to assume full control. To do that, he will need a convincing win over Bhullar during the pair’s long-awaited world title unification clash at ONE Friday Fights 22, emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Malykhin captured the interim heavyweight title last year, scoring a smashing knockout of Kirill Grishenko before going on to capture the light heavyweight championship with a first-round destruction of Reinier de Ridder in December. Earning 2022 Fighter of the Year honors and quickly becoming one of the promotion’s fan favorites, Anatoly Malykhin is ready to take the next big step in his career by trading in his interim title for undisputed gold.

“I have achieved tremendous results, and it doesn't go to my head,” Malykhin told ONE Championship. “I continue to work just as diligently. And I'm confident that both I and ONE will go even further, moving to new great heights.”

While Anatoly Malykhin has been thriving, Arjan Bhullar has been stewing. Looking on as the promotion put his Russian counterpart on a pedestal has ‘Singh’ ready to return with a vengeance to remind both his boss and the world why he is one of the most feared heavyweights in all of mixed martial arts.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

