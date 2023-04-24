Anatoly Malykhin shares clip of ONE Fight Night 7 vlog supporting Fabricio Andrade

Reigning ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin has a close relationship with fellow ONE world champion and newly-crowned bantamweight king Fabricio 'Wonder Boy' Andrade. The two spent time together training at the famous Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket, Thailand.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 7 back in February, 'Wonder Boy' finally realized his childhood dream by capturing his first world title after stopping MMA veteran John Lineker in four rounds. Anatoly Malykhin recently posted on his Instagram account a behind-the-scenes video of the main event that evening. He was in attendance with his wife, Anita, to support his friend:

"We went to a tournament in Bangkok to support our friend Fabricio and came up with the idea to film everything that happens behind the scenes of ONE Championship. As a result, using Fabricio’s example, you can see WHAT an athlete goes through before each fight."

That night, Andrade put an end to his rivalry with Lineker by battering him so much inside 4 rounds that 'Hands of Stone' couldn't continue any longer. Anatoly Malykhin also has a bone to pick and a rivalry to conclude with reigning ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar.

The two were initially scheduled to face each other in a unification bout at ONE 161 on September last year. Bhullar, however, had to to pull out due to an injury. This unfortunate fight cancelation comes on top of months and months of build-up as Bhullar's contract issues put him out of action. In his absence, Anatoly Malykhin won the interim world title.

The two were once again slated to fight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 8 last month, but the bout was removed from the event due to “broadcaster commitments” according to the promotion. However, it was officially announced that the pair will headline ONE Fight Night 12 set for July 15.

