Anatoly Malykhin shares how he started his own gym ‘Dobrynya’ in Phuket

Reigning two-division ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin is thrilled about opening his own gym in Thailand.

This Friday, Malykhin will head back to The Land that Smiles for a main event showdown inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Friday Fights 22. Standing across the ring from him will be current heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar as ‘Singh’ makes his long-awaited return to unify his strap with Malykhin’s interim world title.

Ahead of their clash inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Anatoly Malykhin shared his excitement over opening his brand new gym, Dobrynya, in Phuket, Thailand.

“Finally, we have opened our gym called Dobrynya. I had a big dream - to open my own gym in Phuket, and we made it happen,” Malykhin told ONE Championship. “We opened it with our friends from Kemerovo - Vladimir and Roman. The three of us decided to open the gym and found a beautiful place with a great view. We rented the premises, and it all started. Four months later, we opened our gym.”

Continuing his conversation with the promotion, Anatoly Malykhin revealed that the goal of his new gym is to help bridge the gap between Russian and Thai athletes.

“The main goal of this gym is build a bridge between Thailand and Russia so that guys from Russia and Thailand can exchange their knowledge,” Malykhin continued.

The Russian juggernaut will be back in action in just a few short hours as he marches toward an inevitable collision with heavyweight standout Arjan Bhullar. Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

