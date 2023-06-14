Anatoly Malykhin tells Tyson Fury to work on takedown defense if he plans to jump to MMA

ONE light heavyweight and interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin is chiming in on WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury's recent tussle with the MMA world. 'The Gypsy King' recently went to Thailand, and 'Sladkiy' offered up his services if ever the famous boxer decides to jump into his world.

Fury is also rumored to square off with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. With a background in freestyle wrestling, Anatoly Malykhin is kind enough to help out the British boxing icon.

'Sladkiy' told ONE Championship:

"My wrestling skills would certainly help. If Tyson Fury wants to try his hand at MMA, then he needs to learn takedown defense."

Anatoly Malykhin is a successful freestyle wrestler in his home country of Russia. In 2013, the heavy-handed heavyweight slugger captured bronze medal in his country's national championships. If and when Fury does go toe-to-toe with Jones in an MMA fight, 'Sladkiy' can certainly teach him about wrestling in reverse.

Not only that, but Fury also needs to learn how to defend leg kicks, clinch attacks, and many more. All of which Anatoly Malykhin can teach him a thing or two about.

At the moment, the Russian champ-champ is preparing for a massive world title unification bout against his rival ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan 'Singh' Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on June 23, 'Sladkiy' will have the opportunity to unify the ONE heavyweight belts and become the promotion's undisputed world heavyweight champion. If he wins, perhaps he can be the one to rightfully challenge Jon Jones in a champion vs. champion match for the ages.

The bout with Bhullar has been booked, scheduled, scrapped, and then rebooked a few times in the past. With tensions boiling and anticipation mounting over the course of a many months, this bout will be the culmination of Malykhin's journey towards the top of the mountain in ONE Championship.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners.

Poll : 0 votes