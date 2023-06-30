Anatoly Malykhin wants Francis Ngannou to see "if he is as strong as everyone thinks he is"

Anatoly Malykhin has produced one of the fastest rises to the top that has ever been seen in mixed martial arts.

Since debuting in ONE Championship back in March 2021, the undefeated Russian has gone from strength to strength, achieving bigger goals each and every time that he steps inside the circle.

Through five fights under the ONE banner, Malykhin has dismantled each and every opponent he has met, picking up two world championships in the process.

Whilst waiting for the return of the ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar, the heavyweight powerhouse decided to challenge himself by moving down a weight class.

Handing then-light heavyweight world champion Reinier de Ridder his first loss, Malykhin returned to heavyweight as a double champion.

Last time out at ONE Friday Fights 22, he solidified his status as the one true heavyweight champion in the division, dominating Arjan Bhullar to unify the titles and leave no room for debate.

Despite everything that he has already accomplished throughout his career, there is one more challenge that Malykhin has his eyes on to further establish himself at the top of the heavyweight mountain.

That challenge is none other than former UFC heavyweight world champion, Francis Ngannou.

In an interview with Fighters Only, Anatoly Malykhin revealed that he has the dangerous knockout artist on his wish list as he continues to look for the biggest challenges that will define his legacy:

“I would like to meet Francis Ngannou, of course, to see what he’s capable of, if he’s as strong as everyone thinks he is.”

