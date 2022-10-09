"It is hell getting here and not acclimating" - 'Anatomy of a Fighter' creator Will Harris warns Charles Oliveira and UFC 280 fighters about Fight Island humidity

Filmmaker Will Harris called for Charles Oliveira and other fighters competing at UFC 280 to reach Abu Dhabi early in order to acclimatize themselves to the conditions there.

Islam Makhachev recently posted a tweet expressing concerns over 'do Bronx' not being in Abu Dhabi when there are only two weeks left for the UFC 280 card.

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA 2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔 2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/pyOBMo9D4O

Harris responded to the Dagestani's tweet, saying fighters need to reach the location early as it takes time to adjust to the new surroundings in Abu Dhabi.

The 'Anatomy of a Fighter' creator named Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman among those who faced difficulty preparing for their fights as they reached 'Fight Island' a little too late.

"Seriously, fighters get yo a** over here early. I am still adjusting to this time and humidity. It is hell getting here and not Acclimating. I just talked to Usman about that when we came on a weeks notice for fight island. Even Justin came over too late. #UFC280"

Anatomy of a Fighter @WillHarrisAOAF twitter.com/makhachevmma/s… Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA 2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔 2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/pyOBMo9D4O Seriously, fighters get yo ass over here early. I am still adjusting to this time and humidity. It is hell getting here and not Acclimating. I just talked to Usman about that when we came on a weeks notice for fight island. Even Justin came over too late. #UFC280 Seriously, fighters get yo ass over here early. I am still adjusting to this time and humidity. It is hell getting here and not Acclimating. I just talked to Usman about that when we came on a weeks notice for fight island. Even Justin came over too late. #UFC280 twitter.com/makhachevmma/s…

Usman competed in Abu Dhabi in July 2020 when he took on Jorge Masvidal for the welterweight title. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' used his grappling prowess to cruise to a comfortable decision victory. The three judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46 in favor of Usman.

Justin Gaethje fought Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in Abu Dhabi. The fight took place in October 2020 at UFC 254. 'The Highlight' appeared fatigued after the first round and lost via submission in the second.

Charles Oliveira and others respond to Islam Makhachev's tweet

Makhachev's tweet about having doubts surrounding Charles Oliveira's appearance at UFC 280 has evoked reactions from several MMA fighters.

Current featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski told the Dagestani not to worry as he would be there to step in as a short-notice replacement. On multiple occasions, 'The Great' has expressed interest in acting as the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event.

Mateusz Gamrot sent a similar message to the Dagestani, saying he would be in Abu Dhabi in two days.

Mateusz Gamrot @gamer_mma twitter.com/MAKHACHEVMMA/s… Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA 2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔 2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/pyOBMo9D4O Don't worry Champ, I'll be there in 2 days Don't worry Champ, I'll be there in 2 days 🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/MAKHACHEVMMA/s…

Gamrot is scheduled to compete on the same card as Makhachev. 'The Gamer' will take on Beneil Dariush in a crucial lightweight scrap. The winner of that encounter could possibly be next in line for a title shot. Charles Oliveira himself also appeared to have fired back at Islam Makhachev by posting a picture on his Instagram account. The English translation of the post's caption reads:

"Calm down, dad is coming. Hello Abu Dhabi"

See the post below:

Poll : 0 votes