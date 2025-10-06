"And people think he hates Alex" - Fans love Israel Adesanya's reaction to Alex Pereira's UFC 320 title win over Magomed Ankalaev

Israel Adesanya was over the moon seeing Alex Pereira reclaim his light heavyweight title with a TKO win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, and fans can't handle the excitement.After losing the championship to the Russian in a unanimous decision loss at UFC 313, 'Poatan' entered the rematch with renewed vigour. Following criticisms that he was gun-shy during their first fight, the credentialled kickboxer pushed the pace from the get-go this time around.He soon forced Ankalaev to attempt a level change after rocking him with a right hand. Pereira, however, ended up on top and rained damaging elbows, forcing the referee to call a stop to the contest at 1:20 minutes into the first round.'The Last Stylebender' was visibly thrilled as he watched the moment unfold live, passionately celebrating Pereira's win. Suffice it to say, fans were delighted to see 'Poatan's' former rival share in the excitement.Check out Israel Adesanya's reaction to Alex Pereira's win below:@extravagantonly commented:&quot;And people think he hates Alex lol enjoy greatness between the two fighters.&quot;@JayleneBabesXO wrote:&quot;Alex is like the Goku of the UFC; everyone he beats becomes his friend. Now even Vegeta Adesanya is cheering him on.&quot;@AverageJoCrypt0 chimed in:&quot;I love how Izzy went from being a D1 Pereira hater to full-on cheering for him and getting excited for him. You love to see it!&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on XAdesanya and 'Poatan' have shared one of the greatest modern-day combat sports rivalries. The pair have locked horns four times, twice in kickboxing and twice in MMA, with the Brazilian emerging victorious on three occasions. Adesanya, however, got his lick back with a KO win in their most recent meeting at UFC 287 in 2023.When Israel Adesanya wished that Alex Pereira would go &quot;undefeated&quot; for the rest of his careerWhile Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira were once bitter rivals, the duo shares immense respect for one another as fighters. Hilariously enough, 'The Last Stylebender' selfishly also wants to be the only one to have beaten prime Pereira.Speaking about 'Poatan's exploits in a video on his YouTube channel, FREESTYLEBENDER, the former middleweight champion said:&quot;Regardless, I just think 'Poatan's' on a f**king tear right now. He's just too good. Bro, I hope he retires undefeated. Not undefeated, but, you know, the rest of his career. The rest of his career. F**k, it'll just be like, 'I beat that n**** one time.'&quot;While Pereira has since suffered a unanimous decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev, no one has knocked him out as brutally as Adesanya did in 2023.