"Jeeeeez Pereira came to Thump!!" - Fighting world stunned as Alex Pereira steamrolls Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Alex Pereira added another memorable win to his resume in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The Brazilian striker stopped Magomed Ankalaev in just 80 seconds to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 320. With that win, he erased the memory of his earlier defeat this year.The rematch was expected to be a tactical contest between Ankalaev’s control and Pereira’s striking power, but it barely had time to develop. Pereira opened aggressively, landing jabs and inside leg kicks before a right hand stunned the Russian.Ankalaev tried to shoot for a takedown, but Pereira sprawled, rained down elbows, and forced Herb Dean to intervene. The quick finish reversed their previous result and reminded everyone why Pereira is considered one of the sport’s most dangerous competitors.Several fighters took to X to react to the fight. Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wrote:&quot;Jeeeeez Pereira came to Thump!!&quot;Check out the X post below:Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo wrote:&quot;This victory puts Alex Pereira in the top 5 UFC fighters of all-time.&quot;Meanwhile, Derek Brunson wrote:&quot;ALEX PEREIRA back atop of the light heavyweight division that was quick! #UFC320&quot;Check out some of the reactions below:Fighters react to Alex Pereira's win against Magomed Ankalaev. [Screenshots courtesy: Fighter accounts on X]Pereira also asked for a moment of silence in memory of Arthur Jones, brother of UFC legend Jon Jones, during the post-fight octagon interview. Pereira’s recent run has been one of the most remarkable in modern MMA.After claiming the middleweight title in 2022 and the light heavyweight crown in 2023, he lost to Ankalaev at UFC 313 before avenging that defeat emphatically. Now 13-3, 'Poatan' holds wins over notable names like Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, and Jiří Procházka.Pereira has hinted at a possible move to heavyweight next. If he takes that path, the chance to chase a third UFC title could make him the first fighter ever to conquer three divisions.