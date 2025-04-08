"Izzy used all of his aura" - Fans react to two years since Israel Adesanya's violent knockout of Alex Pereira at UFC 287

April 8, 2025, marked the two-year anniversary of the memorable clash between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 287. The fight headlined the event which was held in Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The bout was a rematch as their first UFC encounter took place at UFC 281 and ended with a fifth-round knockout victory for 'Poatan'. The second bout told a different story as 'The Last Stylebender' avenged his loss by scoring a spectacular knockout in the second round.

A clip of the incredible moment has been doing the rounds on social media on the occasion of its second anniversary.

Check out the clip below:

MMA fans took notice of the clip and shared their reactions in the comments section. One fan joked how Adesanya used the entirety of his 'aura' to defeat Pereira, writing:

"[Israel] used all of his aura to end 'Poatan's career 185 [pounds]."

Another individual labeled the knockout as one of their top five greatest UFC moments, commenting:

"Top 5 UFC moment of all time."

One person joked that the clip was not real and called it AI-generated, writing:

"Not real, AI."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to the two-year anniversary of Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 287

What's next for Alex Pereira in the UFC?

Alex Pereira recently locked horns with Magomed Ankalaev for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 313. The Brazilian came up short that night and lost the contest via unanimous decision.

Now, many in the MMA community are speculating whether a rematch against Ankalaev is next on the cards for Pereira. Although no official announcement has been made regarding the matchup, Ankalaev recently claimed that Pereira might not be interested. He wrote on X:

"I have a feeling you don't want the rematch since I agreed to August."

