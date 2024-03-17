"And y'all bash Jake Paul" - Fans react as Hasim Rahman Jr. knocks out a Kanye West impersonator at a backyard boxing match

Hasim Rahman Jr. recently scored a decisive knockout against a Kanye West impersonator in a backyard boxing clash.

Rahman Jr. was once scheduled to headline an event against Jake Paul at Madison Square Garden in New York in August 2022, but the former's weight miss led to the cancellation of their bout.

However, recently surfaced footage of his latest fight vividly showcased the stark contrast in the level of competition he faced.

In a viral video clip on X, 'Gold Blooded' appeared to be boxing at what seemed to be a local event against an opponent who bore a resemblance to the famous American hip-hop artist.

Rahman Jr. delivered a vicious blow to his opponent's abdomen, instantly ending the fight as the individual collapsed to the canvas, writhing in agony.

Fans responded to Rahman Jr.'s knockout of a 'Ye' impersonator with a diverse range of reactions.

When Hasim Rahman Jr.'s Olympic dream faded behind bars

Hasim Rahman Jr, the son of former two-time champion Hasim Rahman, followed a natural path into boxing, forsaking American football to pursue the family legacy. With nearly 100 amateur bouts under his belt, 'Gold Blooded' nurtured Olympic dreams.

However, fate intervened in 2012 when Rahman Jr.'s car accident in Las Vegas claimed the life of a 43-year-old truck driver. At just 20 years old, he was sentenced to three years in prison following charges of reckless driving stemming from the incident.

Rahman Jr. watched from his prison cell as Team USA failed to field a heavyweight contender in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. However, upon his release that December, the 32-year-old promptly made his professional debut in 2017.

During an interview with SunSport in July 2023, 'Gold Blooded' reminisced about how his aspirations were derailed by his time behind bars:

"I didn’t get to participate and I had to watch the Olympics through a cell. And it really hurt, especially seeing people out there that I felt like I could have made a difference if I was there. It was just tough to go through that experience, but I came home and I’ve made the most of the opportunities that have been afforded to me."