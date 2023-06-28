Anderson Silva hands son a reality check by making him tap countless times in submission clinic

Anderson Silva reminded his son exactly why 'The Spider' is regarded as arguably the best MMA fighter of all time during a recent jiu-jitsu rolling session.

Silva's son, Kalyl, is currently a professional boxer with a record of 2-0. He has also competed in amateur kickboxing fights, but his BJJ skillset is still currently unclear.

Footage recently emerged of Anderson Silva and his son rolling together, and the former UFC champion showcased an absolute masterclass in armbar submissions.

'The Spider' also tapped his son from closed guard by squeezing Kalyl Silva with his legs, and his son paid homage to Chael Sonnen's famous claim that he thought tapping only ended the round and not the fight.

Kalyl Silva took to Instagram to upload a video of his roll with Anderson Silva and said this:

"What happens at 3 a.m. here at home... If stand up isn't working, only jiu jitsu saves you. 3am at the Silva household hahaha... New Year's Eve at #silvafamily."

Watch the video below:

Anderson Silva's fight with Chael Sonnen at UFC 117 almost ended in disaster for 'The Spider' after he was thoroughly dominated for the first four rounds. However, the Brazilian secured a triangle submission late in round five, forcing Sonnen to tap.

Following the bout, 'The American Gangster' stated that he was under the impression that tapping ended the round, and not the fight, in what has been an iconic MMA moment.

Jake Paul shares an update on forming a fighters union with Anderson Silva

Jake Paul has shed light on the status of a fighters union in MMA, something 'The Problem Child' has advocated for since entering the world of combat sports in 2018.

Paul competed against Anderson Silva in a boxing match last year, which the YouTuber-turner-boxer won via decision. Following their bout, 'The Problem Child' stated that he would be hoping to create a fighters union alongside Silva.

'The Spider' is enormously respected within the MMA community, and partnering with someone of his caliber automatically opens more doors for Jake Paul.

Paul was recently interviewed by MMA Mania where he shared an update of the status of the union. He said this:

"We've been working and fingers crossed, man. I think it's gonna be great for the combat sports world in general and sort of change history of fighters being treated terribly and not having health insurance, being underpaid, like the list goes on and on and on. Hopefully, that's something we can fix in the next couple of years"

Catch Jake Paul's comments below (9:40):

