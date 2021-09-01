Anderson Silva recalls his most memorable UFC moments, reveals which move he copied from the Tony Jaa movie 'Ong-Bak'

UFC legend Anderson Silva recently spoke about the most memorable moments from his UFC career.

Speaking to Submission Radio, 'The Spider' listed fights that, for him, were some of the greatest in his career in MMA's leading promotion.

"The favorite moments in my career in the UFC, I have a lot. My first fight with Rich Franklin is amazing, you know. My first fight with Chael [Sonnen], my fight with Dan Henderson, you know. I have different fights in the different great moments inside the UFC," said Anderson Silva in his interview with Submission Radio.

When asked about his iconic front-kick knockout against Vitor Belfort at UFC 126, 'The Spider' said:

"That's [a] magic moment for me you know... Every single person [that] loves UFC love this fight."

Check out Anderson Silva's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Anderson Silva will next be in action on September 11. He's set to take on fellow former UFC star Tito Ortiz in a boxing match.

Anderson Silva reveals the move he borrowed from the action movie 'Ong-Bak'

In his interview with Submission Radio, MMA veteran Anderson Silva revealed that he copied a move from the Tony Jaa movie 'Ong-Bak' and used it in his fight against Tony Fryklund.

"I have my fight with Tony Fryklund in Cage Rage...I [was] watching the Ong-Bak movie, I [was] watching Tony Jaa and the movements that Tony Jaa [did] in Ong-Bak, the first movie, and I said, 'Whoa! I love this, man. I love the movement this guy [is] doing.' And I remember I take the pillow in my home and I asked my wife [to] hold and I say, 'I'm gonna do this elbow.'"

'The Spider' ended up knocking out Fryklund with the elbow move. Silva said that he could not believe that he managed to successfully pull off the move in the fight.

"Bro, it's insane. That's the magic moment, you know. When I look at [it] today, I say, 'Wow! I don't believe I do that. That's crazy.'"

You can watch a video of Anderson Silva using the elbow move below:

