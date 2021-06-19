Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.  crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

After building an undeniable legacy in mixed martial arts, former UFC champion Anderson Silva will be stepping into the boxing ring on Saturday, June 19, 2021. 'The Spider' will go up against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in an event called 'Tribute to the Kings'. It is set to take place at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Anderson Silva has promised to put up a great show despite his opponent missing weight by more than two pounds.

The Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight event is being promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions . It is being produced by Global Sports Streaming.

How to watch Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight legally?

The preliminary card for the Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. event will be available for streaming on globalsportsstreaming.com for free. However, viewers will have to purchase the pay-per-view for the main card fights, headlined by Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The main card can be streamed live on FITE.tv with a pay-per-view purchase that costs $39.99 in the US and $14.99 elsewhere.

FITE is offering both English and Spanish commentary. Viewers can stream the event on any device upon pay-per-view purchase even if they are not FITE subscribers. The pay-per-view buy comes with an unlimited replay option as well.

The undercard of the event will start at 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT (June 19) in the US, 10:30 pm BST (June 19) in the UK, and 3 am IST (June 20) in India.

The main card kicks off at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT (June 19) in the US, 2 am BST (June 20) in the UK, and 6:30 am IST (June 20) in India.

Anderson Silva and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. had their first fight week faceoff in Mexico.



The 'Tribute to the Kings' event has a total of 12 bouts on the card, out of which five will be featured on the pay-per-view main card of the night.

Here's the full fight card for the event and the respective weights of the fighters as per boxen247.com.

PAY-PER-VIEW MAIN CARD

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (184.4 lbs.) vs. Anderson Silva (182 lbs.)

Julio Cesar Chavez (143 lbs.) vs. Hector Camacho Jr. (160 lbs.) [Exhibition]

Omar Chavez (161.1 lbs.) vs. Ramon Alvarez (160 lbs.)

Damian Sosa (153.4 lbs.) vs. Abel Mina (153.6 lbs.)

Kevin Torres (138.4 lbs.) vs. Jorge Melendez (137.8 lbs.)

PRELIMS

Jesus Acosta (129.8 lbs.) vs. Leonardo Padilla (129.2 lbs.)

Cesar Gutierrez (140 lbs.) vs. Oscar Mejia (137.8 lbs.)

Mario Ramirez (128.6 lbs.) vs. Pedro Castro (127.2 lbs.)

Johan Alvarez (129.8 lbs.) vs. Erick Hernandez (131.6 lbs.)

Jose Vazquez (133.2 lbs.) vs. Jonathan Perez (134.2 lbs.)

Diego Torres (136 lbs.) vs. Jose Pacheco (134.2 lbs.)

Oscar Murguia (123.6 lbs.) vs. Ricardo Badillo (122.2 lbs.)

Gamilel Perez (142.8 lbs.) vs. Ismael Moreno (148.4 lbs.)

