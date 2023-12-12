Andre August discloses if Jake Paul has put in a rematch and rehydration clause in the contract

The Jake Paul vs. Andre August fight contract has a rematch clause.

'The Problem Child' is currently slated to return to the boxing ring this Friday night in Florida. Unlike previous bouts with names such as Tommy Fury and Nate Diaz, this fight isn't really much of a money fight. Instead, Paul is fighting for experience.

In the main event of a DAZN fight card this weekend, the YouTuber will return to face Andre August. The 10-1-1 boxer currently rides a 6-fight winning streak, last scoring a unanimous decision win in the summer. That victory ended a four-year hiatus for August as well.

Ahead of Jake Paul vs. Andre August, both men have been relatively quiet in the build. While the YouTuber has been upfront about the fact that he doesn't want to do promotion, the established boxer has just been plain quiet.

Well, now fans have some clarity about the fight itself. Speaking in a recent interview with SecondsOut, August was asked about a potential rematch, as well as a weight limit clause. Unsurprisingly, he confirmed that yes, he will fight Paul again if he wins on Friday.

However, he also stated that there would be no weight rehydration clause. Speaking to SecondsOut, he stated:

"Yeah, I mean there's a rematch clause involved in the contract. If people want the rematch, we can get that on. There's no weight clause in the contract, everything will be 200 [pounds]. 200 or less."

See his comments below (5:30)

Andre August nearly missed out on Jake Paul fight contract

Jake Paul vs. Andre August nearly didn't happen.

As some recall, 'The Problem Child' planned to fight in December, regardless of opponent. Beyond a brief link to a fight with former WWE star Matt Riddle, Paul was quiet about his next move as well.

That's likely because it took some time to get a deal done with August. Speaking in a recent interview with The Sun, the pro boxer revealed how the fight came together.

Surprisingly, the fight itself nearly didn't happen. In the interview, August revealed that he missed several attempts from Paul's team to make the bout. However, he eventually got into contact and signed the deal.

Speaking to The Sun, August revealed:

"I could've lost the opportunity. We'd been texting in October, and I was ignoring them at first. I didn't reach back out to them until the end of October, two weeks after, until I knew who it was... I could've lost it."

See his comments below (3:20)