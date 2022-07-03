Andre Muniz eyeing Derek Brunson next after decisive Uriah Hall victory at UFC 276

Andre Muniz believes he is two fights away from a title shot after an impressive win over Uriah Hall at UFC 276. Currently ranked No. 13 in the division, 'Sergipano' is now eyeing a bout against perennial middleweight contender Derek Brunson.

Muniz is willing to take on Brunson this fall and urged the latter to seal the deal. Asked about his next choice of opponent, the Brazilian told Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch via a translator:

"I'm realizing how the situation is. I mean Derek Brunson is out. He doesn't have a fight. He said he wanted to fight in the second semester of the year, say October-November. All he has to do is just to take the date and send me a contract."

Watch Muniz's full post-fight press interview below:

Andre Muniz took Uriah Hall to wrestling school over three rounds at UFC 276, earning a 30-27x3 unanimous decision. 'Sergipano' remains unbeaten in his seven UFC outings, which includes four submissions. The 32-year-old is likely to see a jump in the rankings after his dominant win over Hall.

Andre Muniz is interested in the "grappler" Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson mounted a magnificent five-fight win streak from 2019 that saw him leave behind the likes of Edmen Shahbazyan, Darren Till and Kevin Holland in his wake. The middleweight contender then dropped an essential title eliminator bout against Jared Cannonier via second-round TKO.

Andre Muniz believes a bout against Brunson is his best path to a future title shot. Additionally, 'Sergipano' is interested in testing himself against the seasoned grappler.

The Brazilian also chose to call out Brunson as the latter currently doesn't have a fight booked. Muniz further said during his post-fight presser:

"It's the grappler that I see in front of me. [Inaudible]. Plus is the one that doesn't have a fight. I don't think I'd want to complicate my way to a title by getting somebody who has a fight so we would have to wait. going through him is the best path for me to get up on on the division and just get a shot in a later fight."

