Andrew Tate breaks house arrest to attend dentist appointment with official consent

Andrew Tate was granted temporary release from house arrest for a dentist visit.

On March 31, Tate and his brother Tristan were released from prison and placed on house arrest. Since then, ‘Top G’ has been unable to leave his house, which was recently extended another 30 days. Luckily, the social media personality was able to experience some freedom to get his teeth checked out.

Earlier today, a video of Tate going to the dentist was released. In the footage, a reporter is heard trying to ask him questions about being arrested, leading to a conversation in a non-English language. A Twitter account called that provides ‘Top G’ updates posted the video with the caption saying:

“Andrew Tate seen outside today as he requested to leave his house to visit the dentist.”

The Tate brothers were arrested in December 2022 by Romanian authorities. The controversial celebrities are accused of human trafficking, rape, and organizing a crime group. Although they are no longer behind bars, Andrew and Tristan have not officially proven their innocence.

Throughout their imprisonment, the Tate brothers continued to deny any wrongdoing. The former kickboxers believe that higher powers are not happy with their growing fanbases, leading to them being warned with jail time. Only time will tell if they can avoid any further time behind bars.

Andrew Tate asks Elon Musk not to delete his deceased father’s Twitter account

In late 2022, Elon Musk, the found of SpaceX, purchased Twitter for $44 billion. Since then, the 51-year-old has added new features and made various changes. He recently announced that the social media platform would remove any accounts that haven’t been active in several years, which concerned Andrew Tate.

‘Top G’ raised a concern about removing accounts that have sentimental value. He had this to say on Twitter:

"Very good idea. But my father died, and I still read his account daily. Please keep him active. @tateterrific."

Whether the feedback is positive or negative, Musk seems to consider the public’s opinion. Therefore, it’ll be intriguing to see if he adjusts his new policy for inactive accounts that provide sentimental value to Twitter users.

