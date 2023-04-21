Andrew Tate demands firing of all employees after media outlet publishes incriminatory report

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have demanded that BuzzFeed News fire all of their employees after the media outlet published a damning and incriminatory report on the pair.

Following their arrest on December 29 2022, the Tate brothers spent months incarcerated inside a Romanian jail cell. They are accused of rape, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group, but have denied the allegations due to a lack of evidence. A judge has since placed the pair under house arrest whilst the investigations continue.

Upon the Tate brothers' return home, BuzzFeed News released a story that suggested that Andrew Tate and his brother may have committed several other crimes. The news outlet claimed they had sources inside the prosecutor's office as well as having obtained documents pertaining to the case. BuzzFeed even claimed the Tate brothers were planning an elaborate escape to Dubai.

After the release of the story, Tristan Tate addressed BuzzFeed on Twitter and claimed that he and his brother are interested in purchasing the organization.

"Hey @BuzzFeed are you for sale? Me and @cobratate are interested."

Following up on Tristan's tweet, Andrew Tate soon addressed the controversy and admitted their first act of business would be to fire all of the employees. He wrote:

"Fire all the staff instantly. He/him Robert. Lord Tate has fired you for being a liberal mega dork. Company policy states we must terminate all of the D.N.G's. Dork Nerd Geeks. You have been demoted in the game of life from wagey, to brokey. Andrew is of course worth hundreds of millions has 35 super cars and a yacht and a plane and big muscles and is sexy and funny and tall and brilliant in every way. Kind Regards, Management"

Andrew Tate responds to allegations of steroid use

Earlier this week, Andrew Tate was accused by fans of taking steroids after he showed off his impressive physique following his release from prison.

The social media influencer posted a photo of himself, which some fans don't believe he has achieved naturally since being placed under house arrest.

Tate tweeted:

'Cobra' then followed up on the post and addressed fans who questioned him. The former kickboxing champion stated that he never needed drugs and would always remain clean. He wrote:

I am on precisely zero steroids or TRT of ANY KIND. NEVER HAVE BEEN. Never taken them in my life, ever. I am a man who eats once a day and trains. THAT IS ALL. I swear this before GOD. I will take and pass ANY TEST, try me. Accept i am a genetic specimen of absolute brilliance. Gods soldier. Powerful beyond belief. I do not need drugs. I am not you. I am me.

