Andrew Tate fears he may suffer fate akin to Julian Assange's due to his knowledge

Andrew Tate compared his ongoing legal issues to those that Julian Assange underwent years ago.

In 2006, Assange started a website called WikiLeaks to showcase his journalistic work featuring highly classified documents. Four years after launching the platform, the Australian citizen's life changed forever after revealing a series of leaks exposing the U.S. government of war crimes.

Following his historic work, Assange went on the run before being arrested in 2019. Since then, the 52-year-old has been in jail fighting for his freedom after various charges have been brought against him, including conspiracy to commit computer intrusion and violating the Espionage Act.

Fast forward to now, Andrew Tate believes higher powers are attempting to treat him similarly to Assange because of his knowledge. Tate had this to say on X:

"As soon as I say all that I know theyll Assange me same day."

In December 2022, Tate was arrested by Romanian officials and accused of crimes including human trafficking and r*pe. He spent several months behind bars alongside his brother, Tristan Tate, before being released on house arrest.

Andrew Tate releases statement following latest arrest

Earlier this week, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were arrested once again by Romanian officials. This time, the popular social media personalities were accused by the U.K. government of sexual assault from 2012-2015. Once they conclude their legal issues in Romania, the brothers are expected to be extradited to the U.K.

Following his latest arrest, 'Top G' released this statement on X:

"I've been in a form of arrest,jail/house/city/country for 440 days. I've never been to trial and never found guilty of a crime. I was dragged back to jail last night to sleep in the dungeons. God willing I am free. For now. The Matrix is angry. We must defeat Shaytan."

Andrew Tate and his brother have maintained their innocence claims throughout the various legal proceedings brought against them. They have also convinced their fanbases that higher powers are wrongfully imprisoning them to silence their beliefs about the general public being manipulated by the government.

In the meantime, the Tates have temporarily been released from jail.

