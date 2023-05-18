Andrew Tate gives sarcastic reply in all caps to Billie Eilish's break up news

Andrew Tate's sarcasm was on full display as he responded to reports that Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford had broken up after dating for less than a year.

A representative for the youngest Record of the Year winner at the Grammy Awards confirmed their split to Page Six earlier this week. Eilish attended the 2023 Met Gala without Jesse Rutherford. The last time the two were seen together was in April this year at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California.

Pop Base @PopBase Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have broken up after less than one year of dating, Page Six reports. Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have broken up after less than one year of dating, Page Six reports. https://t.co/hnGiv5xT3n

Pop culture, in Andrew Tate's opinion, corrupts the minds of young people and encourages them to engage in destructive behaviors. He claims it creates a generation without discipline, critical thinking, or a moral compass, all of which impede individual development and achievement.

Tate posted a snarky response to the news on Twitter, stating:

"FU**KKK, NOOOOOOO! NOOOOO GOD WHY?? WHY GOD WHY?? NOOOOOOOOO."

Check out the tweet below:

In October last year, photos of Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford were seen holding hands at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights and later kissing outside a Los Angeles restaurant fueled dating rumors for the pair. Many of their followers voiced concern over the 11-year age gap between them as word of their relationship spread over social media.

Andrew Tate has said in the past that the media and entertainment sector use and program pop culture to divert the "low IQ people" from reality. He thinks that today's pop singers' provocative imagery and music videos are meant to promote a culture of rapid satisfaction and superficiality rather than to inspire people to think critically and get involved in the real world.

WATCH: Khamzat Chimaev and Andrew Tate engage in a delightful video call

A video of UFC star Khamzat Chimaev's pleasant video call with online sensation Andrew Tate was recently shared on his YouTube channel, much to the delight of his fans. Both showed real interest in getting to know each other better and were genuinely pleased by the prospect of meeting each other in person.

'Borz' used the occasion to personally invite Tate to his highly anticipated bout, which is being rumored to be in October later this year:

"I have to see you brother."

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit



Khamzat Chimaev invited Andrew Tate to watch him fight at #UFC294 in Abu Dhabi in October on FaceTime. Khamzat Chimaev invited Andrew Tate to watch him fight at #UFC294 in Abu Dhabi in October on FaceTime.👀 https://t.co/ehhHt063pN

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, who was arrested in Romania and held for three months on accusations of organized crime and human trafficking, was recently granted bail and released to house arrest along with his brother. Chimaev, meanwhile was last seen inside the octagon against Kevin Holland at UFC 279. 'Borz' won the bout by submission in the very first round.

Poll : 0 votes