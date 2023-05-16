Republican Senator Josh Hawley pin-points the problem with "Andrew Tate-like ideology" going viral 

Andrew Tate's provocative views made him a cult hero among young men seeking unconventional perspectives.

Tate, for one, comes out as someone who exudes confidence and assertiveness, attributes that may appeal to men who themselves feel insecure or deficient in those qualities. Young men who are looking for help in navigating the complexity of life, relationships, and masculinity may find comfort in his confident demeanor and teachings.

Tate's views are often controversial since they go against the grain of popular culture. His beliefs may appeal to those who are looking for a way to rebel or feel more in control of their lives because they are disillusioned or isolated from society. They may use his radical ideas as a way to express their independence from conventional norms.

While Tate has amassed a massive fanbase, it is worth noting that the retired kickboxer and his brother were released from prison recently after three months of detention in Romania and moved to house arrest. The brothers were arrested for alleged involvement in human trafficking, running an organized crime group, and rape.

On the flip side, toxic masculinity threatens today's civilized society since it describes the negative traits commonly linked with conventional ideas of masculinity, such as emotional repression, violence, and a need to be dominant. This destructive worldview fosters unhealthy power relations, discourages healthy expressions of emotion, and reinforces gender inequity.

In light of this, Republican Senator Josh Hawley gave an in-depth interview to Fox News in which he specifically identified the issue of "Andrew Tate-like ideology" going viral. According to him:

"The problem with Andrew Tate-like ideology is that it basically glories in the toxic nature of what the left says manhood is.... And that's just all a lie. That's not true at all. I would say that it's really telling though that Tate has appealed to so many young men. It tells you they're searching for something. They're searching for someone to challenge them. That's why need to tell good stories"

In his new book, Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs, Josh Hawley challenges American men to accept the roles of husband, father, and citizen that are their God-given duty.

Andrew Tate details how his seemingly erroneous misogynistic beliefs got him in hot water

Social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian Tate were arrested in Bucharest, Romania, in December 2022 on suspicion of money laundering, human trafficking, rape, and pornographic filming, among other crimes.

There has been widespread interest in the case around the world since the brothers insist they are innocent and that their arrest was planned by powerful people they call "The Matrix."

Andrew Tate argues that his detention was motivated in part by his apparent misogynistic sentiments. He detailed the problems he faced for speaking his mind on Twitter, writing:

"Omg he said women cant drive. He's a Misogynist. Attack him endlessly in the press, contact every single female whos ever known him and offer them "money for a story" (bribes) to lie about him, harass his family members, dox his mother, ban him from being discussed in schools, tap his phonecalls."

"Then: Delete his Youtube, Instagram, Uber, Discord, Skype, Gmail, Tiktok, Natwest/Santander/Barclays/Lloyds bank accounts, Car Insurance, Airbnb, Zoom, Facebook, Spotify and then throw him in an Eastern European dungeon for 94 days."

