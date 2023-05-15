Andrew Tate has long waged a war against the unseen forces of 'The Matrix'. 'Top G', who has often talked about being targeted by agents of 'The Matrix' has now taken it a step further.

Tate used ChatGPT to write a movie script for a fight between him and The Matrix. 'Cobra' wrote in the command box:

"Write a script where Andrew Tate fights against The Matrix"

The script started with Tate, 'a professional kickboxer', being transported from an abandoned factory to 'The Matrix' where he takes on their agents. The story also features a character named 'Morpheus', taken from a character by the same name from the original Keanu Reeves movie.

The script ends with Morpheus inviting Andrew Tate to join the fight against the 'machines'. 'Cobra' accepts after some hesitation and Morpheus welcomes him to the Resistance.

Check out the finishing sequence below:

"MORPHEUS: Join us, Andrew. Join us in the fight against the machines. Together, we can free humanity from its digital prison and take back our world."

"Andrew looks at Morpheus, considering his offer. He knows that this is no ordinary fight. But he also knows that he cannot turn away from a challenge."

ANDREW: I'm in.

Morpheus nods, a small smile on his face.

MORPHEUS: Welcome to the resistance Andrew, we have much work to do."

Fans believe Andrew Tate is losing relevance

Andrew Tate rose to fame primarily based off distateful comments and opinions on women. Tate's polarizing brand of masculinity seemingly appealed to large section young male adults, leading to his overnight stardom.

'Cobra's popularity heightened with is arrest in Romania last year, proving the cliche 'no publicity is bad publicity'. However, Tate seems to have lost some of that hype after being released from custody last month to remain under house arrest.

Apart from his usual dose of 'The Matrix' content 'Top G' has been offering his two cents on every piece of news, ranging from Star Wars to Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan.

Keep your movie. Never seen Star Wars. None of them. Never will. “Omg you’re missing out”Maybe. You’re missing out on being a multi-millionaire. Keep your movie. https://t.co/aXImexb4cd I own Star Wars.I own it and every fucking dork who’s ever seen it.I am the culture I am the internet I am the face of man.Without me none of you are anything.May the force be with ME. twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… I own Star Wars.I own it and every fucking dork who’s ever seen it.I am the culture I am the internet I am the face of man.Without me none of you are anything.May the force be with ME. twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… https://t.co/k3uX1N3sA9

However, this did not go down well with fans who see these comments as desperate attempts to stay relevant. Fans wrote:

"idk, you built a billion dollar business/brand based off escaping the matrix which is from a movie. maybe you should watch more movies"

"Dudes fighting the biggest fight of his life. The fight to stay relevant in social media."

Fromage Head @dennyboy888



maybe you should watch more movies @Cobratate idk, you built a billion dollar business/brand based off escaping the matrix which is from a moviemaybe you should watch more movies @Cobratate idk, you built a billion dollar business/brand based off escaping the matrix which is from a moviemaybe you should watch more movies

SGC_nightmare @SGCNightmare @Cobratate Dudes fighting the biggest fight of his life. The fight to stay relevant in social media. @Cobratate Dudes fighting the biggest fight of his life. The fight to stay relevant in social media.

Michael @MikoesG @Cobratate What’s odd is that you have to clown an entire franchise of fantastically produced films with amusing stories, only to be completely ironic with your statement. You use Star Wars for internet fame, yet claim you don’t need Star Wars. @Cobratate What’s odd is that you have to clown an entire franchise of fantastically produced films with amusing stories, only to be completely ironic with your statement. You use Star Wars for internet fame, yet claim you don’t need Star Wars.

osama @cameramayn Altaf Hussain and Andrew Tate backing up Imran Khan. Are we even in the right dimension ourselves? Altaf Hussain and Andrew Tate backing up Imran Khan. Are we even in the right dimension ourselves? 😭😂

saa_19 @ayan123x Andrew Tate defending Imran khan has to be the weirdest crossover I’ve seen Andrew Tate defending Imran khan has to be the weirdest crossover I’ve seen

shoaib @loudlysayshoaib Andrew Tate @Cobratate @TopGirlKeiko All the good guys go to jail. @TopGirlKeiko All the good guys go to jail. Meet Mr. Andrew Tate who earned 220 million people respect who live in an occupied Pakistan by saying " All the good guys go to jail" under Imran Khan arrested video. Now the generous people of Pakistan will call him abbu without his permission. twitter.com/Cobratate/stat… Meet Mr. Andrew Tate who earned 220 million people respect who live in an occupied Pakistan by saying " All the good guys go to jail" under Imran Khan arrested video. Now the generous people of Pakistan will call him abbu without his permission. twitter.com/Cobratate/stat…

Meadhbh 💮 @PMeadhbh I do love how irrelevant Andrew Tate is getting among teenagers I do love how irrelevant Andrew Tate is getting among teenagers

