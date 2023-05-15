Andrew Tate has long waged a war against the unseen forces of 'The Matrix'. 'Top G', who has often talked about being targeted by agents of 'The Matrix' has now taken it a step further.
Tate used ChatGPT to write a movie script for a fight between him and The Matrix. 'Cobra' wrote in the command box:
"Write a script where Andrew Tate fights against The Matrix"
The script started with Tate, 'a professional kickboxer', being transported from an abandoned factory to 'The Matrix' where he takes on their agents. The story also features a character named 'Morpheus', taken from a character by the same name from the original Keanu Reeves movie.
The script ends with Morpheus inviting Andrew Tate to join the fight against the 'machines'. 'Cobra' accepts after some hesitation and Morpheus welcomes him to the Resistance.
Check out the finishing sequence below:
"MORPHEUS: Join us, Andrew. Join us in the fight against the machines. Together, we can free humanity from its digital prison and take back our world."
"Andrew looks at Morpheus, considering his offer. He knows that this is no ordinary fight. But he also knows that he cannot turn away from a challenge."
ANDREW: I'm in.
Morpheus nods, a small smile on his face.
MORPHEUS: Welcome to the resistance Andrew, we have much work to do."
Fans believe Andrew Tate is losing relevance
Andrew Tate rose to fame primarily based off distateful comments and opinions on women. Tate's polarizing brand of masculinity seemingly appealed to large section young male adults, leading to his overnight stardom.
'Cobra's popularity heightened with is arrest in Romania last year, proving the cliche 'no publicity is bad publicity'. However, Tate seems to have lost some of that hype after being released from custody last month to remain under house arrest.
Apart from his usual dose of 'The Matrix' content 'Top G' has been offering his two cents on every piece of news, ranging from Star Wars to Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan.
However, this did not go down well with fans who see these comments as desperate attempts to stay relevant. Fans wrote:
"idk, you built a billion dollar business/brand based off escaping the matrix which is from a movie. maybe you should watch more movies"
"Dudes fighting the biggest fight of his life. The fight to stay relevant in social media."