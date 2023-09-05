Andrew Tate gives two-word reaction to Israel Adesanya's "f*** school" rant

Kickboxer-turned-social media influencer Andrew Tate has chimed in with his take on Israel Adesanya's "f**k school" rant. In a video clip that's making the rounds online, Adesanya can be seen lambasting the formal education system.

The reigning UFC middleweight champion asserted that "a lot of useless information was passed on" to him in school and that he didn't really learn much in the formal academic realm. Adesanya graduated high school but dropped out of college to pursue a combat sports career.

In the viral video clip, 'The Last Stylebender' indicated that he wasn't good at memorizing and therefore struggled in school examinations. The Nigeria-born New Zealand athlete said that when he has children, he won't send them to school. He explained that he'd hire a tutor to educate his children at home, from around 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day or multiple days a week.

Adesanya intends to make his children learn gymnastics to develop athleticism. He also plans to make them learn BJJ -- ensuring they interact with other children, develop social skills, and aren't socially awkward.

The 34-year-old feels most teachers in schools are there only for a paycheck. He believes that basic math and language comprehension skills aside, the formal schooling system generally teaches things not used in everyday life and is designed to build workers to serve society. Adesanya stated:

"Honestly, f**k school. I don't know why we still even have this whole f**king, just this outdated concept of school to just build workers. 'Cause we know what the f**k school was made for. Why are we pretending? We know school was created to create workers."

He added"

"School doesn't teach you much, honestly. Teaches you the basics. I understand math, yes; English comprehension, that kind of stuff. But when you come to social studies, and algebra, and calculus; I'm like, 'Are you gonna use those in the real world?' So, f**k school."

Watch Adesanya discuss the topic in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate responded to a tweet featuring Israel Adesanya's viral video clip. Akin to the UFC champion, the 36-year-old American-British former athlete is a high school graduate and a college dropout. Giving a two-word reaction, Tate agreed with Adesanya and wrote:

"He’s right."

Expand Tweet

What's next for Israel Adesanya and Andrew Tate?

Undisputed UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to defend his title against Sean Strickland in a highly-anticipated matchup at UFC 293. Their fight is booked to transpire at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on September 9, 2023 (September 10 AEST).

Expand Tweet

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan Tate, and their alleged accomplices were arrested in December 2022. They were suspected of forming an organized crime group, human trafficking, and other crimes. After a three-month jail term, the Tates were shifted to house arrest, which ended in August 2023.

Besides, they were formally indicted in June 2023. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate aren't allowed to leave Romania, and their case is still under investigation.