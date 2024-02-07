Andrew Tate hints US involvement in alleged EU witch-hunt of Tucker Carlson following Vladimir Putin interview announcement

Andrew Tate reacted to the possibility that the U.S. government would assist the European Union in an investigation into Tucker Carlson.

In April 2023, Fox News made the controversial decision to cancel Tucker Carlson Tonight and part ways with the political commentator. Since then, Carlson has become one of the most influential people on the planet due to his easily accessible show that features interviews with high-profile guests.

Earlier this week, Carlson went viral for traveling to Russia and interviewing Vladimir Putin. Even though the interview has not been released to the public yet, the 54-year-old’s journalistic work with Putin could get him in trouble, as former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had this to say on Twitter:

“The European Union is considering sanctions against Tucker for interviewing Putin. But think about it - there’s no way the EU would ever dare to do that to a prominent U.S. figure without implicit blessing from their counterparts in the U.S. government.”

Andrew Tate responded to Ramaswamy on Twitter by saying:

“Yes. EU states get explicit permission from the USA before they wreck a prominent US citizen.”

YouTuber reveals interview with Andrew Tate gained him a million followers on social media

Over the past few years, Andrew Tate has become one of the most recognizable people on the planet. The kickboxer-turned-social-media-personality recently showcased just how effective his loyal fanbase can be. He recently did an interview with YouTuber George Janko, who used to work with Logan Paul.

Following their interview, Janko appeared on Jake Paul’s podcast “BS w/ Jake Paul” and had this to say about his social media growth since collaborating with Tate:

"He looked at me and goes, 'This is going to do really well for you,' and I was just like, 'Oh, cool.' And after that I just got an influx. I think I grew a million people. I had 700, 800 on YouTube on YouTube, and a couple 100,000 on Instagram, and all my other channels just started going crazy. And all people were saying was is, 'Oh, this is who you are.'"

Andrew Tate is a retired fighter with a kickboxing record of 76-9-1. ‘Top G’ and his brother, Tristan Tate, are now continuing to grow their social media platforms, but they remain embroiled in legal battles in Romania, where they are currently residing, due to controversial accusations of rape and human trafficking.

Watch Janko's comments starting at 30:25